Local residents should stay active while indoors

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – With schools and many businesses closed, people are spending a lot of time at home.

You should try and do at least some exercise while you’re stuck at home. The concern over the spread of the coronavirus has many of us staying inside our homes.

A lot of people are spending time on the couch watching TV, playing video games or surfing the web, but it’s important to get up and move around. 22News spoke with Dr. k. Francis Lee, the Medical Director at Advanced Vein Care Center about the risks of prolonged inactivity.

Dr. Lee told 22News, “There’s an increased chance for blood clots, there’s an increased chance for legs swelling too much especially for older folks.”

Dr. Lee says you can also lose muscle mass if you don’t exercise occasionally. For workouts that you can do at home, you can go to the Advanced Vein Care Center website.