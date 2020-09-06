Local residents spending Labor Day closer to home

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Labor Day weekend is always one of the busiest weekends for travel.

However, this year we’re fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, and some locations may be considered a higher risk for contracting the virus. Traveling is especially a concern for the older population.

Pat Lovejoy of Westfield told 22News that he’s taken his labor day weekend to walk his neighborhood.

“I’m one of the over 70 people. so I’ve spent a lot of time at home. You know get small groups, go for walks I’ve been talking with my neighbors,” said Lovejoy.

Some residents like Chicopee resident Katie Orzechowski took advantage of the nice weather by simply going for a walk with family at local parks.

Orzechowski told 22News, “We’re doing walks at forest park my sisters and it’s our favorite place, and probably we’ll spend the weekend at my parent’s lakehouse. We just hang out with just family, we have been around, no one hasn’t been around.

Instead of taking a road trip, many residents chose to take care of household chores and spend time with their families this Labor Day weekend. For some, traveling to their typical Labor Day destinations, just wasn’t worth the risk.

Charles Macauley and his girlfriend planned to visit a restaurant for the first time since the onset of the pandemic.

“We talked about going to a restaurant for the first time since the whole thing started because we have had some friends do it and we trust them,” said Macauley. “So that might be our big plan this weekend is to go to an actual restaurant rather than just do take out.”

Consumer spending is actually up this labor day weekend. Americans were projected to spend about $50 dollars more than last year.

And it looks like most people cut back a tad on total travel time. AAA said the average American was projected to travel 10 miles less than a year ago.