Local residents staying positive for 2021

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – People are counting down the hours until the year 2020 is finally over.

This year has had plenty of hardships, but many people are trying to stay positive and hopeful for 2021.

“Hopefully everything will just get back to normal, and how it use to be. I just want the world to be better again and everyone get along,” Dennis Redick of Westfield said.

2020 has been especially challenging because of the pandemic and the stress and struggles that accompanied it.

“I am so tired of this COVID stuff and I just want to go back to normal,” Charleen Perez of Chicopee told 22News.

Perez said she is ready for 2021, but she said she is happy to have become closer with her family this year.

“Now that we have always been at the house, we’ve just learned to love each other a lot more and deal with each other a lot more, so that’s what I love,” Perez said.

A recent survey conducted by the South West News Service showed that the top goal for many Americans is to share positivity in 2021. Including, having a more positive outlook on life. Redick said his family has helped him stay positive this year.

“I use my kids as my motivation, and my family, and my sister, my mother. Just keep fighting, things will get better. And just don’t give up,” Redick said.

The survey also showed that over half of respondents will take better care of their mental health in 2021. A third of those respondents said they plan to donate more to charity and volunteer next year.