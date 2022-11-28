CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – With the holidays in full swing, it’s important to keep COVID-19 in the back of your mind. That is especially important when family and friend gatherings are taking place more than normal.

When speaking on Sunday’s “Meet the Press,” Dr. Anthony Fauci said the the U.S. is certainly in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. 22News spoke with one local resident about how they feeling given the current state of pandemic.

“Yeah, it’s on our mind, we’re not worried about it. We’re not scared of COVID anymore, but we just worry that, ‘oh boy, it could be a bummer if someone gets it and we need to stay away from each other.’ So yeah, it’s on our mind, but we’re trying to move forward,” Peter Hamelin of Northampton expressed.

In the last seven days in Massachusetts, there have been 64 new confirmed deaths and 4,425 new confirmed cases.