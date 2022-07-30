CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – President Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 again. The news comes just days after the president was cleared to end his isolation.

President Biden’s situation is a rare phenomenon where COVID-19 re-emerges after treatment with the anti-viral drug Paxlovid. He will re-enter isolation for at least another five days.

This new development has some in the area worried about the new variants.

Nate Pike from Bernardston told 22News, “I’m worried like, ‘oh geez is this going to be another…. Are we going back to 2020?,’ when I hear about Biden getting COVID.”

COVID concerns continue for many communities with people waiting to receive another booster shot in an effort to combat the mutating Omicron Variant. The more contagious omicron subvariants; BA.4, BA.5, and BA.2.75 currently account for most of the new U.S. cases.

“That’s the problem, cases are still going up so it’s not gone,” said Eric Bushey of West Springfield. “It’s still there. It’s still going around and you know, especially for older people or people who are around older people and around kids, it’s just that much more important to make sure they are okay.”

And with President Biden testing positive for COVID, people are worried about the harm that these new strains can cause.

“As far as that goes, it makes me worried,” Pike expressed. “Are we going go get? Are the numbers going to rise? Are people going to get really sick? Are people going to die? And, are we going to quarantine too?”

The Biden Administration is preparing to launch a new booster campaign this fall that includes a newly formulated vaccine designed to provide stronger protection against the subvariants. And people are hoping that more boosters could help manage the rise in cases.

At this time, only Americans ages 50 and older, or those with impaired immune systems are eligible for second boosters.

The FDA hopes to expanding booster eligibility within the fall.