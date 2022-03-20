NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Countries are tackling the Deltacron and Stealth Omicron in recent weeks.

These two strains appear to be ushering in yet another new phase of the fight against the coronavirus. 22News spoke to some people about the possibility of bringing masks back within the Commonwealth.

“Being a member of the Northampton community, we’ve gone through the unmasking and masking and I kind of just do whatever they tell me to do. I trust the science,” said Robyn Wronsky of Northampton.

Cases rose in the U.K. with more than 170,000 new cases reported on March 14. This is leading to countries reevaluating their approach on public health protocols. Most cities and towns have already eliminated their mandates throughout Massachusetts.

“I think anything to keep everybody safe as possible and a mask is a very easy simple thing to do really,” Wendy James of North Adams told 22News.

Howard Itzkowitz of North Adams noted, “The bottom line is, if everybody doesn’t take care to protect themselves and their neighbors, this thing will never be over.”

Some residents said they’re willing to return to the basics with face masks and mandates if it means numbers remaining low.



