Local restaurant continues to adapt to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Bakers is extending COVID-19 precautions by keeping capacity limits at 25 percent at places like restaurants and stores.

The general managers at Johhny’s Tavern in Amherst said that most Saturday nights, they would have a decent crowd. However, since the start of the pandemic, the restaurant has had to make adjustments.

Nathan Yee is the general manager at Johhny’s Tavern and he said they’ve been able to stay open since the pandemic started. A big part of keeping the doors open was staying on top of guidelines.

Yee said it was important to the restaurant to find ways to keep serving customers. Especially since this spot is so important to the community.

“We got a lot of feedback from customers you know just thanking us for being open. Definitely makes you feel good that you’re doing a job that’s bigger than the actual restaurant. It means something to the community,” Yee said.

Capacity limits will remain in effect until at least January 24.