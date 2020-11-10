Local restaurant owners optimistic about possible COVID-19 vaccine

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Restaurants have been hit particularly hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, but news of that possible vaccine is making some business owners cautiously optimistic.

Local business owners told 22News they’re hopeful for a vaccine, but until then, restaurants still need help right now. A COVID-19 vaccine that is 90 percent effective is bringing about some cautious optimism to some restaurant owners in western Massachusetts.

“All restaurants have taken a big hit, so any news is great news that will shorten this crisis,” said Ralph Santaniello, co-owner of The Federal in Agawam.

The restaurant industry has been hit hard from the pandemic with new curfew restrictions and losing outdoor dining because of cold weather, restaurants continue to feel the impact.

Santaniello added, “Losing all of that, it’s really important taht we get something to patch us up bridge us until this thing is over. Because even with the vaccine, it doesn’t look like we are going to business as usual anytime soon. and I am hopeful for politicians who make those decisions will look again at getting help for small businesses. That will help in the short term.”

Pamela Murphy lives across the street from The Federal. She’s been enjoying outdoor dining throughout the pandemic and she’s hoping the vaccine lives up to its hype.

“I think it would be awesome,” said Murphy. “I miss indoor dining. The Federal owners are always really nice. I dine outside right now, but I miss the indoor dining and I’m hoping that the vaccine will get us back to, uh, somewhat normal.”

Pamela added that she hopes the vaccine will make her family, especially her mother feels safe again to go out.

The Federal is adjusting to the newest stay-at-home advisory by making sure their reservations comply with the curfew. They hope even with the changes customers still enjoy their meal and get home safely.