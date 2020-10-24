Local restaurants, breweries finding new ways to extend outdoor dining

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – Restaurants, breweries and other eateries are continuing to find ways to expand the outdoor season during the pandemic.

In Southwick, The Westfield River Brewing Company has been using outdoor spaces, including its patio to encourage social distancing, which has been popular amongst patrons during the summer.

“Once we were allowed to reopen outside, we utilized all the space we can,” Moira Clawson, general manager of Westfield River Brewing, told 22News. “We brought in all the picnic tables, all the tables and chairs we could and kept them socially distant.”

The fall season can be a busier time for breweries and some, like the Westfield River Brewing Company, are adapting to the colder weather during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to some space inside the taproom, the brewery plans to do whatever they can to keep their customers comfortable outside while safely enjoying their brews.

“So we have our new area out here in the back for our distillery that is tented and we have picnic tables out here,” Clawson continued. “We talked about getting heaters and stuff like that but we will be trying to accommodate everyone outside as long as possible.”

The brewery asks patrons to follow all COVID-19 guidelines when visiting, including wearing a mask as well as social distancing from others.

Tables and the outdoor patio space at Westfield River Brewing Company are first come, first serve.