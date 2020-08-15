Local restaurants could struggle through winter due to pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Restaurants have been able to survive the financial hardships brought on by the pandemic, by providing seating outside.

Nadim’s Downtown Mediterranean & Grill in Springfield looks forward to the winter every year. They told 22News, it’s usually their busiest time of the year with Thunderbirds games, symphony’s, and MGM Springfield visitors, but not this year.

Owner Nadim Kashouh said the restaurant is looking into alternatives to supplement outdoor seating like heaters but funds are limited during the pandemic.

“We’ll justify spending that amount of money,” Kashouh said. “Will we recoup it or spend the money and not get the payback from it so we are still up in the air.”

Luckily, it seems the nice weather will be here for at least a few more weeks so plenty of time for outdoor dining.