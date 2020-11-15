Local restaurants fear another COVID-19 shutdown as cases continue to spike

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – COVID-19 cases are spiking in Massachusetts, proving that slowing the spread hasn’t been effective recently. And according to Governor Baker, that’s due to people ignoring the restrictions on gatherings.

Gov. Baker implemented a 10 p.m. curfew and an overnight stay at home advisory, so that means no late nights at bars and restaurants.

At Christopher’s Sports Tavern in Springfield they have put up Plexiglas dividers to separate people. They said the 10 p.m. curfew has already significantly hurt their business and they’re fearful of what a second lockdown could do to them.

“It would be something very difficult to sustain. I think we are heading that way just by the curfew coming out and the restrictions on social gatherings,” said Manager Sean Geaghan. “I feel like we are getting back towards what we were seeing in the spring, and that’ll be very difficult for small businesses.”

Geaghan told 22News the health department has checked in on them multiple times to ensure the COVID-19 restrictions were being followed. He said closing early for the curfew has angered many of their customers.

Yeah they don’t understand it,” Geaghan continued. “They don’t get why it’s happening and then they think it’s our responsibility, and we are enforcing this thing when it’s coming down from the government.”

Gov. Baker said at a recent news conference, “We unveiled targeted measures to ensure everyone puts their guard back up. We don’t want to have to go back to the restrictions that we put in place in the spring. And we need everyone’s help to ensure that doesn’t happen.”

In Massachusetts, hosts of private gatherings larger than 10 people, would be subject to a fine of $500 for each person above the gathering limit.