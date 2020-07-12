Local restaurants hope to bounce back post-coronavirus shutdowns

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – This is week three since Springfield restaurants began to welcome patrons back inside as part of the state’s phased reopening plan.

Before the costly coronavirus shutdown four months ago, Nadim’s Mediterranean Restaurant & Grill was one of downtown Springfield’s most popular dining spots. Owner Nadim Kashouh told 22News, it’s been a struggle but it could have been worse.

“Luckily for us we had takeout, started deliveries, it wasn’t a lot but that kept us down under the 40 percent mark,” he said. “Our lunch crowd, even though there aren’t a lot of people working in the offices, we still had the business, we still had the hospitals delivering to them.”

Customers told 22News they were delighted to return to their favorite restaurants after months of closures.

“Obviously, I’m so happy to be out,” Rob Fitzpatrick, who lives downtown told 22News. “During the first two weeks, when dining first reopened, we came in, we were outside, we visited on the patio, now that we have table service we came back in. It’s really nice to be inside.”

Another step in the direction of hopefully soon fully reopening the western Massachusetts economy. Diners and restaurant owners on the same page, it’s good to get out on a Saturday night.