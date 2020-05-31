Local restaurants prepare outside dining services ahead of phase 2 reopening

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – For the last couple of months, we’ve had to either cook our food or get takeout.

But that will all change in Phase 2 when restaurants are allowed to go back to table service. You’ll have to dine out, outside first.

Now if all goes according to plan, you could be dining outside at local restaurants on June 8th.

At Johnny’s bar and grill, they’ve already set up all their outdoor tables, six feet apart from each other. They’re excited to welcome their customers back.

Andy Yee, a Managing Partner at the Bean Restaurant Group, told 22News that they can’t wait to be back in business.

“It’s going to be the new normal but we’re just excited to get all the businesses back open and on a picturesque day like today,” said Yee. “I can picture this patio full and people celebrating and music, it’s loud and people just coming back.”

Yee told 22News they’ll be following all the state’s social distancing and sanitary guidelines to keep their restaurant clean and safe.

You’ll be expected to wear a mask while moving around the restaurant, but not at your table. There will also be hand sanitizer stations available, and only up to 6 people per table.

Indoor dining will follow in Phase 2, but the state has no tentative start date yet. Bars won’t be allowed to open until Phase 3.

Gov. Baker will announce next Saturday June 6th, what day Phase 2 officially begins.