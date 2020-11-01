Local restaurants preparing to survive a COVID-19 winter

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – With just two months left to go in 2020, western Massachusetts is seeing a significant rise in COVID cases, nearly eight months after the first wave of the virus.

Since the pandemic started, health officials have urged us to follow the guidelines to prevent COVID-19 outbreaks and protect those with underlying conditions.

“I am grateful enough to not have those conditions so I’m still taking the steps I need to take to do what I need to do to be happy,” said Leah Dominque of Westfield. “With things still being open I still carry on with my everyday life.”

Josh Paydos of Hampden told 22News he prefers to, “Be outside as much as possible, do the little things. The social distancing and stuff. It’ll work during the summer, it’ll work during the winter.”

But the New England winter will keep people from wanting to spend time outdoors. And it’s also problematic for restaurants who’ve had to impose capacity restrictions.

Even on a chilly November morning in western Massachusetts, there are people who don’t mind eating outside during this pandemic, but it’s not a permanent option. And it is something that is concerning for local restaurants.

“I am concerned about losing that outdoor business but we can only hope they’ll be comfortable coming in,” said Dominic Pompi, owner of Memo’s Restaurant in West Springfield. “We can only hope we’re making it relaxing and will do whatever we can to protect them.”

Restaurants could also miss out on tourists this winter, with Massachusetts’ ever-changing travel advisory. New Jersey and Connecticut were the most recent states to be added to the high-risk list, which could discourage winter getaways.