Travel business picking up for local summer destinations

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – During the Phase 2 reopening of the hospitality industry, summer vacations may not be canceled by all, especially if it means going to popular Massachusetts destinations like Cape Cod.

According to the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce, they reported that resorts and hotels are booking thousands of rooms, mostly for short term stays between June and August.

The report also states that traffic volumes over the Bourne and Sagamore bridges remain below average compared to last year, but have increased since the beginning of the state of emergency.

22News spoke with Southwick resident, Victor Decaro, about his family’s travel plans to still go on vacation during the pandemic.

“We have a vacation planned at the end of this month that we are hopefully still going to be going on,” he said. “We are going to start going on trips, we will go out to dinner, eat outside on patios and I think we will still have a good summer.”

The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the hospitality industry in Massachusetts will be clearer during the summer season, which would include data on the amount of stays and trips that actually take place and are not canceled.