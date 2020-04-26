Local shoppers adjusting to social distancing at stores

SUNDERLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – Patrons at Home Depot demonstrated their commitment to doing it yourself by lining up in socially distant queues Sunday.

Most were out for things they needed at home.

Those in line, such as Christian Rojas of Sunderland, said he didn’t mind the weather after using a sunny day yesterday to get outdoors.

Rojas told 22News, “I think it’s fine I think everyone is trying to adjust and be understandable about the situation, I am happy that it’s working out that we have the availability of stores.”

Shoppers also said they appreciated the stores enforcing social distancing protocols, enabling them to shop safely.