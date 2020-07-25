Local Springfield restaurant ensures customers a safe dining experience

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Concern about their customer’s health and well being helps the Cantina Curbside Grill on Albany street in Springfield attract business on a Saturday afternoon.

Owner Tim Monson has noticed that people stopping for a cup of coffee and quick lunch appreciate his requirements for social distancing.

Monson also added, “To keep the operation safe, we also require everybody to wear a mask.”

Tim Monson hopes to see his customer base grow during these difficult times, as many people appreciate the benefits of working social distancing into their way of life