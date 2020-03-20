Local stores worried coronavirus could put them out of business

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – COVID-19 has impacted many local businesses, and many are in a state of distress due to the global health crisis.

According to a new poll taken by the Springfield Regional Chamber, 34-percent of local business owners are worried that the coronavirus pandemic could put them out of business.

22News spoke with a West Springfield resident about what the COVID-19 pandemic could mean for less-advantaged businesses.

“It’s no surprise, there’s a lot of mom and pop businesses that don’t have a lot of savings that can weather this storm out so we’ve got to figure out ways to support them and keep that social distancing.”

Massachusetts is one of 18 states where small business owners are eligible to apply for low-interest loans due to coronavirus.