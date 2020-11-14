Massachusetts testing sites busier than ever amid new COVID-19 surge

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The state’s rising number of coronavirus cases also reflects an increase in the number of people that want to be tested.

Drivers waited in line for hours at the Eastfield Mall in Springfield Saturday in order to find out whether they had contracted COVID-19. 22News spoke with some of the drivers about what’s motivating them to get tested now.

“Just to know that I’m safe, the people who I’m next to are safe, because I don’t want to put anyone in any danger at all,” said Vinny Roxo of Ludlow.

“My mother tested positive for COVID,” said Matthew Halastra of Ludlow. He told 22News, “Out of precaution, I’m quarantining now and getting a test done so I can go back to work.”

Here in western Massachusetts, the Eastfield Mall continues to be one of the busiest testing sites and it was that way Saturday, with the line wrapping around the front of the mall. People at the site said they wanted to get the peace of mind of a negative test result, especially before the holidays.

“It’s really important,” Halastra continued. “Thanksgiving is a big time of year, but this year will be a little different and who knows what Thanksgiving brings.”

AMR said getting enough test kits isn’t the problem, now it’s just trying to keep up with the high demand for tests.

“The issue now is the amount of people coming out to get tested,” Patrick Leonardo, Operations Manager at AMR explained. “There are not enough sites everywhere to accommodate everybody so as one of the largest sites in western Mass. we are doing the best we can to accommodate as many lanes as we can seven days a week.”

AMR asks that you pre-register to keep the line moving faster. The nasal swab test is also free and insurance is not required.

Since Labor Day, cases in Massachusetts have increased by over 300% and hospitalizations by nearly 200%. Governor Baker affirmed that the state is experiencing a second wave of COVID-19 which we had been expecting for some time.