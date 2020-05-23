Local veteran receives special 91st birthday celebration as he recovers from COVID-19

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Because of the necessity for social distancing, Frank Gobala would observe this elaborate display of affection from a second-floor window at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home.

Frank would see some of his 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren in the parking lot there to wish him well.

They’re so grateful that unlike so many dozens of Soldiers home residents who had succumbed to the Coronavirus, Frank survived his infection and is on the way to full recovery.

Frank’s daughter Donna told 22News that they’ve been keeping in touch throughout his recovery.

“We’ve been talking to him on a daily basis, he seems to be doing pretty well. He has recovered I believe, they haven’t retested him, but they have him up and about in a wheelchair,” said Saletnik.

Holyoke police would also join in the happy birthday salute to one of their own, Behind the wheel of one cruiser is Frank’s grandson following him in his footsteps. Another grandson is a Holyoke firefighter.

Daughter Donna Saletnik salutes the cooperation of the soldiers home making this birthday celebration possible.

Saletnik told 22News, “They let us have a cake a little cake that we put at the doorstop with him and I got his favorite chips and a big bag of chocolates.

A gala 91st birthday celebration for retired Holyoke police officer Frank Gubala in a manner dictated by the times, as they hope that in the not too distant future, such birthdays will also be expressed complete with hugs and kisses.