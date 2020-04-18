Local yoga studio navigates plan to re-open after pandemic

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – As the federal government begins to release guidelines for how businesses should eventually open up, some small business owners are being cautious.

22News is featuring local small businesses and how they’re looking at re-opening once the COVID-19 pandemic is over.

Lotus & Compass Inc. in Chicopee operates a boutique and right before the pandemic hit they decided to expand their business. But with two family members that have compromised immune systems, re-opening will be a slower process with only opening a few days a week to start.

“People are eager to get back to work and are eager to get back to quote ‘normal.’ But for our family, it’s a matter of life and death,” President and owner of Lotus & Compass Inc., Melaney Houle told 22News.

Lotus & Compass Inc. had just opened their yoga studio part of the business in the first week of March. Then the pandemic really hit and social gathering restrictions were put in place and they had to switch their new classes over to online. Luckily, they had planned to offer online yoga classes anyway.

“We’ve had great customer feedback that they really enjoyed having that space to kind of carve out during their week for self care. To take care of themselves so they’re able to take care of their families,” Houle continued.

Federal guidelines say gyms, which include yoga studios can open during phase one of “Opening Up America Again” as long as they adhere to strict physical distancing and sanitation protocols.