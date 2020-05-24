Local youth adjusting to new childhood experiences amid social distancing

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – There’s a sense of certainty that one day soon the crowds will return to vital downtown areas such as downtown Northampton.

When the restaurants and movie theaters will again welcome patrons to whom spending Saturday night on the town is such a reflection of their lifestyle. That will return.

But what concerns young parents at the moment, is the unexpected gap in the developing experiences of their small children.

22News spoke with Christopher Hubbard of Northampton who said his daughter hasn’t had a typical life amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Hubbard told 22News, “I have a 2-year-old and she’s at the age of where she’s starting to learn social stuff, and so for her not being able to go to playgroups we used to go to the Dr. Seuss museum and a lot of child-related activities with other families.”

Filling the needs of their children during these confusing times has become a full time job for parents trying to ride out the pandemic with as little psychological damage to their children as possible.

Northampton resident Marc Patillo told 22News, “The playgrounds are closed down, so in the basement I actually put a swing and rain or shine they have a place where they can swing, you have to be creative.”

And when the coronavirus pandemic becomes a part of western Massachusetts history, more stories will emerge about how parents guided their children through this horrific chapter during the year 2020.