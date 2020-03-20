Locals respond to National Guard support during COVID-19 pandemic

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Baker is activating the Massachusetts National Guard, to support the state’s efforts in responding to the COVID-19 crisis.

The order authorizes the activation of up to 2,000 National Guard members across the state, who will be tasked with supporting requests from state agencies for equipment, logistics, warehousing, and related duties.

22News spoke with Granville resident Nathaniel Cindland on his take about all of this.

“More hands-on-deck really,” Granville said. “Anything to ease the public and help them calm themselves down.”

Local cities, towns, and state agencies should submit requests for support through the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.