Long lines at Eastfield Mall COVID-19 testing site after Thanksgiving holiday weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – COVID-19 testing lines continue to grow across the country and now that Thanksgiving has past, they’re only going to get longer.

If you’ve driven by the Eastfield Mall or if you’ve been tested there yourself, you’ve probably noticed the lines for COVID-19 testing have gotten longer by the day.

The Eastfield Mall testing location ran by Springfield AMR started with two teams of three people operating just three lanes in July with a few hundred people getting testing per day. That has now expanded to more than seven teams of three, operating six lanes with more than a thousand people getting tested each day.

AMR Operations Manager Patrick Leonardo told 22News the combination of people coming home from Thanksgiving and the site being closed Monday due to inclement weather lead to long lines Tuesday.

“Anybody who has had any sort of gatherings beside immediate family, anybody who went out of state and anyone whose employer requires them to get tested again are frequently coming back to get tested because of those requirements,” said Leonardo.

Leonardo said cars were in line as early as 5:00 a.m. Tuesday morning. One driver leaving said it took nearly three hours of waiting in line to get their test done.

Current hours at the testing site are 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

If you get tested at the Eastfield Mall and your result comes back negative you will be informed by email. If it comes pack positive you’ll receive a phone call.

