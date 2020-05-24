In-state long-term care facilities must test 90 percent of residents, staff for COVID-19 to receive funding

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Long-term care facilities in the state have until Monday to test at least 90 percent of their residents and staff for the coronavirus in order to qualify for certain state funding.

Long-term care facilities that meet that benchmark by Monday can qualify for a piece of $130 million in emergency state funds. Governor Baker’s administration has already provided at least $260 million in nursing home funding since the start of the COVID-19 public health crisis.

State lawmakers are also considering a bill that would ramp up daily COVID-19 data from the Department of Public Health for long-term care facilities, skilled nursing facilities, and assisted living residents. Those requirements would also be extended to the state’s soldiers’ homes.

According to the State Department of Public Health, they won’t be able to provide the number of facilities that have met the testing requirement until some time afterward.