Longmeadow bans trick-or-treating on Halloween

Halloween Pumpkin Jack O’ Lantern Candy Bucket is covered with a face mask in this file photo. (Getty Images)

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Board of Health of Longmeadow decided to ban trick-or-treating on Halloween.

The meeting held Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. with the Board of Health discussed the consideration of banning tick-or-treating in Longmeadow due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to an announcement on Facebook by Marc Strange from the Longmeadow Select Board on Wednesday morning, an overwhelming majority of residents spoke about banning trick-or-treating in the town this year.

“Some will be disappointed in this result—my kids included—but the BOH and SB represent the town and it was heartening to see the BOH respond to its constituents. Stay safe!” Marc Strange on Facebook