Longmeadow Board of Health changes mask mandate to advisory

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Longmeadow Board of Health voted to change the mask mandate for all indoor public places and replace it with a mask advisory on Tuesday.

The town of Longmeadow plans to continue to follow CDC guidelines and the Mass Department of Public Health’s advisories, recommending unvaccinated people to wear masks indoors. The advisory recommends that vaccinated people who have increased risk from COVID-19 or live with someone with an increased risk should wear masks indoors other than their home.

The Board also voted to change the mask mandate for the town’s schools with a recommendation to follow the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education guidelines, as well as review COVID-19 data and transmission rates for the town and region.