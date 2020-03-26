Longmeadow high school student using engineering skills to help get medical supplies to local hospitals

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP)- 17 year old Sontino Allentuck is no ordinary high school student.

He built a 3-D printing machine three years ago and for the last week, has been using it to help hospitals in dire need of medical supplies.



Sontino has been printing designs for masks and ventilator valves in his bedroom using this machine. Since he’s been out of school, he’s been working harder than ever on this. Sontino isn’t working on this alone. He’s the founder of “Western Massachusetts 3D Printing Collaborative” He has several friends that are also printing mask and ventilator prototypes.



Sontino’s mother, Gianna Allentuck told 22News, “Seeing kids and his friends and him taking the time to do something of this magnitude to help in the smallest way. Its definitley a great thing to see.”

Sontino said their mask prototype has a porosity issue, but they are working to find solutions for the medical community fighting the coronavirus.



“Its really scary I’ve never seen anything like this before in my life,” said Sontino. “So it’s really important right now that we stay together as a community and work towards such things, through the collaborative, and help people on the front lines.”



Sontino’s collaborative just began making prototypes for hands-free door openers and silicone masks. They’re open to new ideas. Click here to find out how you can get involved in the collaborative.