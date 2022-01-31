Longmeadow offers COVID-19 vaccine clinic

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A COVID-19 vaccination clinic is being held in Longmeadow for those 5 years or older.

According to the Town of Longmeadow, the Eastern Hampden Shared Public Health Services has collaborated with the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and Cataldo Ambulance to offer the COVID-19 vaccine. The clinic will be held at the Greenwood Center located at 231 Maple Road in Longmeadow on Sunday, February 13th from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Registration is required by visiting Color’s website. Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available as well as boosters.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended that Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine recipients get a booster dose five months after their second shot instead of the previously approved six months. Those with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine can receive the booster two months after their initial dose.

A clinic is also be held on February 17 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Longmeadow Adult Center located at 211 Maple Road in Longmeadow. Moderna and Pfizer boosters will be available to the first 75 residents registered. To make an appointment visit Longmeadow.org.