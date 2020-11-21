Longmeadow Police giving away free face masks Saturday

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – According to the Longmeadow Police, there will be a drive-thru event where free face masks will be given beginning at 12:00 p.m. at the Longmeadow High School.

The CDC recommends wearing a mask to lower the chances of contracting COVID-19.

Longmeadow Police is giving free masks at 95 Grassy Gutter Road in Longmeadow.

The event will last two hours ending at 2:00 p.m. and it will be hosted in the parking lot of the Longmeadow High School.

The police are asking those who attend this event to please stay in their car at all times and follow the signs.