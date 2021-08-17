Longmeadow votes to mandate face coverings

Coronavirus Local Impact

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Longmeadow Board of Health (BOH) announced Tuesday that they voted to mandate facemasks in public indoor spaces.

This decision comes after the Longmeadow BOH met Monday night in response to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases.

Currently, the mandate applies to: town buildings, schools, restaurants, bars, indoor performance and event venues, gyms, fitness clubs, salons, and places of worship. Additional information on the mandate can be found on the town’s website.

The Longmeadow BOH will continue to monitor case numbers and will amend the mandate as needed.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today