Longmeadow votes to mandate face coverings

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Longmeadow Board of Health (BOH) announced Tuesday that they voted to mandate facemasks in public indoor spaces.

This decision comes after the Longmeadow BOH met Monday night in response to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases.

Currently, the mandate applies to: town buildings, schools, restaurants, bars, indoor performance and event venues, gyms, fitness clubs, salons, and places of worship. Additional information on the mandate can be found on the town’s website.

The Longmeadow BOH will continue to monitor case numbers and will amend the mandate as needed.