Looking for a COVID-19 vaccination? Pop-up mobile clinics offered statewide

BOSTON (WWLP) – If you’re looking to get vaccinated for COVID-19 the state has a list of mobile vaccination clinics being offered at various locations across the state.

You can find a listing of dates and locations for the mobile clinics on the state’s website.

Mobile pop-up vaccination clinics take place in a community-based setting like a community center, auditorium, or tent. They usually are set up short-term and may be offered on a regular schedule, like one day a week. They are offered in addition to typical vaccination sites, like hospitals/medical provider offices, or pharmacy-based clinics.

Pop up or mobile vaccination services are delivered by qualified clinical staff, including nurses, paramedics, and emergency medical technicians. They include registration for vaccine appointments, sharing information about the vaccine, giving the vaccine, observation by clinical staff after getting the vaccine, and scheduling of follow up appointments for second doses (if needed).

Most of the clinics are offering the two-dose Pfizer vaccine and the one-shot Johnson and Johnson.