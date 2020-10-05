Low-risk COVID-19 areas in western Massachusetts move to next phase in reopening plan

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – All low-risk communities in Massachusetts will move on to phase three, step two of reopening Monday.

Springfield is western Massachusetts’ only high-risk community right now so they cannot move forward until they are out of the high-risk designation for three weeks.

Governor Baker signed an executive order Tuesday that would move certain Massachusetts communities into the next phase of re-opening

With the new order, indoor performance and outdoor venues will open with 50 percent capacity and a maximum of 250 people. Movie theaters, museums, and gyms can also operate under those guidelines. Roller rinks and laser tag can also open with a capacity of 50 percent and fitting rooms will also be available.

The outdoor limit will increase to 100 people in public spaces and regular event venues for low-risk communities. In higher-risk communities, outdoor events are still limited to 50 people.

In the last two weeks, Hampden County had 346 COVID-19 cases, Hampshire County had 39 cases, Berkshire County had 27 cases, and Franklin County had 12 cases.

