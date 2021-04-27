Lowest daily case total since November

BOSTON (SHNS) – Public health authorities confirmed 812 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, the lowest single-day total since the start of November.

The 812 new cases announced Monday by the Department of Public Health brought the state’s total to 641,211 infections since last February. But the day’s total is the lowest since Nov. 2, when DPH reported 725 new infections.

Monday’s newly-announced cases came from 42,169 COVID-19 tests, a single-day positive test rate of 1.92 percent. DPH also reported Monday that the seven-day average of the state’s positive test rate dipped slightly from 1.79 percent as of Sunday’s report to 1.72 percent as of Monday’s update.

DPH announced 12 recent COVID-19 deaths Monday, raising the death toll to 17,562 people when counting about 350 people who died with likely, but not test-confirmed, cases of COVID-19.

As of Sunday, there were 625 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to DPH. That represents a net decrease of 16 patients from Saturday. There were 154 patients being cared for in intensive care units, including 97 people who are breathing with the assistance of a ventilator.

DPH also reported Monday that the number of people in Massachusetts reported to be fully vaccinated increased to 2,350,027 people. Gov. Charlie Baker, who is due this week to get the second shot of the Pfizer vaccine, said Monday that “we don’t have a lot of hesitancy” around getting the vaccine in Massachusetts.