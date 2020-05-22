Ludlow Reservoir to open to public Saturday

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – After being closed to the public since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ludlow Reservoir will reopen to the public this Saturday.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the Springfield Water and Sewer Commission announced Friday that the Ludlow Reservoir will open Saturday at 7:00 a.m. The parking area on Route 21 will be open and visitors are encouraged to park in designated areas only.

Visitors are asked to follow social distancing guidelines and all other rules and regulations that are posted. The spring and summer season schedule for the reservoir is 7:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Tuesday and closed Wednesdays for maintenance.

According to the release, the paved recreational trail along the reservoir will be open and accessible for visitors who want to walk, or bike. The walking trail is closed beyond the 1.75-mile mark due to ongoing forest management activities.

The fishing pier and the public restroom will remain closed until further notice. Shoreline fishing is permitted as long as social distancing guidelines are maintained.

Visitors should follow social distancing guidelines by maintaining a distance of at least six feet from others, wearing a face-covering if that is not possible, and not gathering in groups of more than 10 people.

Swimming, boating, and motorized vehicles are prohibited and dogs, pets or other animals are not allowed.