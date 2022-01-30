MA residents optimistic amid downward trend of omicron cases

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Numbers from the state show that Massachusetts hit its pandemic peak when it comes to new COVID cases on January 3. Since then, cases have been dropping.

And people are certainly seeing this as a silver lining as cases within the state finally start to descend.

“As long as people are being safe, masking, washing hands I think that plays a part in what the numbers going down,” said Jason Nelson of Chicopee.

NBC10 in Boston held their weekly COVID Question & Answer series and doctors said we could be on the downslope of the omicron curve.

22News spoke with Connie, a West Springfield resident, who’s excited about what this could mean for the new normal. “I’m optimistic that things are turning around and we can get back to a normal life…. we wont have to worry about getting infected.”

More than 75% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated with more than 2.3 million receiving the booster. Governor Baker announced last week that we are on the back side of the omicron surge but that we are not out of the woods yet.

“Spring’s going to be coming, everyone is going to want to get back outside but as long as we follow the practice of distancing, masking, and hand washing and being safe, I think that’s a big factor for it,” Nelson continued.

Health experts say we must continue to follow public health protocols to ensure that the omicron surge weakens as we head into spring.

COVID cases in Massachusetts dropped by about 40% last week, it’s a trend health experts hope to see continue.