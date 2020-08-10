Rep. Ayanna Pressley calling for MA schools to go fully-remote this fall

BOSTON (WWLP) – As more school districts in Massachusetts announce that they will begin the new academic year online due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Representative Ayanna Pressley is calling for all schools to go remote this fall.

In a statement, the U.S. Representative for Massachusetts’ 7th, Congressional District said in part:

Schools throughout the Commonwealth, particularly in communities hardest hit by COVID-19 like so many across the Massachusetts 7th, are not equipped with the resources, equipment, classroom facilities and staff necessary to safely reopen for in person courses. Ayanna Pressley, U.S. Rep. for Massachusetts’ 7th, Congressional District

According to a recent study by the Boston Teachers Union, 87 percent of members do not feel safe returning to in-person teaching. Of those surveyed, 64 percent are at high-risk for COVID-19 or living with someone who is high-risk.

Along with Boston Public Schools moving forward with online learning, both Springfield and East Longmeadow have also announced remote learning for the beginning of the school year.

The Baker Administration has also announced an additional $50 million to help districts and colleges cover COVID-19-related expenses.

You know, communities need to look at their data, that’s why we’re going to start publishing a lot more data that’s community specific, and there are many communities in Massachusetts that are in very good shape when it comes to their COVID rates. Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker

Umass Amherst is the most recent college to change its original plan. Students working remotely will not be allowed to live on campus for the fall semester due to worsening coronavirus conditions across the country.