MA set to move into Phase 3, Step 2 in state reopening plan Monday

HOLYOKE, mass. (WWLP) – Beginning Monday, Massachusetts will be advancing to Phase 3, Step 2 of the State’s reopening plan.

Once the state moves into the next step of Phase 3 reopening, there will be fewer restrictions on Massachusetts businesses.

Peter Rosskothen is the owner of the Delaney House Log Cabin in Holyoke, and he can’t wait for more restrictions to be lifted.

“We have been waiting for this moment. I can’t even tell you how excited we are,” Rosskothen said.

Phase 3, Step 2 will allow most Massachusetts businesses to open up to 50 percent capacity. That will include indoor performance spaces, and spaces for recreational activities.

Industries across the state and the country have been hit hard by the pandemic, but if health metrics continue to improve, Phase 4 could be just around the corner on March 22.

At the Delaney House, the restaurant is preparing for changes in the right direction. Those changes include no percent capacity limit on restaurants, and they can once again host musical performances.

“I’m ecstatic to have live entertainment. March is right around the corner, Irish music is apart of what we do. What we want people to do is feel safe here. We want them to go out, have a good time. But more importantly, we when them safe and we want our employees safe,” Rosskothen told 22News.

Under Phase 3 step 2, restaurants will still be required to maintain six-feet for social distancing, and still be limited to six people per table. Tables can only be occupied for 90 minutes.

If Phase 4 gets the green light by the end of March, it will allow public places and venues to host gathering events of 100 people indoors and 150 people outdoors.

For more information on the state’s reopening process, click here.