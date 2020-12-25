Majority of western Massachusetts areas are either at high or moderate-risk for COVID-19

BOSTON (WWLP) – Only three western Massachusetts communities are at low-risk for COVID-19, meaning a majority of local areas are either at high or moderate-risk as we head into the Christmas holidays.

A weekly report released by the state Department of Public Health shows only Granville, Sunderland, and Landsborough as the only municipalities in the green zone. This means those three communities have seen less than or equal to 15 total COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days.

Thursday’s report lists 20 communities as a hot spot for the virus (red zone) and 15 areas as moderate (yellow zone). Last week, DPH’s data showed 23 western Massachusetts areas at high-risk and 13 as moderate risk.

Below is the latest report as of December 24, 2020:

20 High-risk (red zone): More than 25 COVID-19 cases

Agawam

Chicopee

Deerfield

East Longmeadow

Granby

Hadley

Holyoke

Lee

Longmeadow

Ludlow

Monson

Montague

Orange

Palmer

Southampton

Southwick

Springfield

West Springfield

Westfield

Wilbraham

15 Moderate-risk (yellow zone): Less than or equal to 25 COVID-19 cases

Adams

Amherst

Belchertown

Brimfield

Easthampton

Great Barrington

Greenfield

Hampden

Holland

North Adams

Northampton

Pittsfield

South Hadley

Ware

Williamstown

Hampden County has the most COVID-19 cases in western Massachusetts with 23,7017 infections, according to the state’s report. The report also shows that in the last 14 days, 4,349 individuals were infected with the virus.

Hampshire County has a total of 3,366 cases with 604 new infections reported in the last 14 days.

State health officials are also reporting that Berkshire County has had over 2,500 COVID cases as of date with 410 new infections within the last 14 days. Franklin County currently has a total of 1,153 cases with 329 new infections in the past two weeks.

There are currently 170,563 individuals subject in quarantine across the Commonwealth.

You can find the full DPH report here.