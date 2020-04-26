Mandatory face mask policies issued in Holyoke, Chicopee

CHICOPEE, MASS (WWLP) – A few western Massachusetts cities and towns have instituted mandatory mask policies.

Two orders go into effect this week. On Sunday, Holyoke’s mandatory mask order begins and on Monday, Chicopee’s policy will go into effect. Holyoke’s Health Department issued a mandatory order for customers of essential businesses to wear face coverings.

Employees of those businesses have to wear a mask when social distancing cannot be maintained. In Chicopee, all employees of essential business regardless of it they’re able to social distance must wear a cloth mask.

Governor Baker told 22News about the state-wide mask policy and what he thought of local municipalities taking mask guidelines into their own hands.

“One of the things we have tried to do here is to create a framework at the state issue for a number of these issues and if locals want to go beyond it or do something a little different on their own circumstances we wanted to give them the ability to do that,” Baker said.

Both Chicopee and Holyoke’s orders require the employer to provide a clean cloth mask or covering to employees at the beginning of every shift. In the orders, face coverings such as masks and scarfs must securely cover the nose and the mouth.