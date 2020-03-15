Markey calling for “Wartime manufacturing mobilization” of coronavirus tests, supplies

BOSTON (WWLP) – Massachusetts Senator Edward Markey is calling for a “massive wartime manufacturing mobilization” to produce more coronavirus tests.

The Democrat is asking President Donald Trump to use his administration’s authority under the Defense Production Act to increase production of testing supplies and personal protective equipment against the coronavirus.

According to a news release sent to 22News by Markey’s office, hospitals in Massachusetts could face shortages of items including surgical masks, respirators, face shields, and gloves.

Markey scheduled a news conference for 10:30 A.M. in Boston to discuss the issue.