CHIOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – As Stop the Spread Sites are downsized throughout the state and at-home rapid tests are widely available, those COVID-19 results are going unreported. So do we truly know how many people in our area have COVID?

“I think with a lot of people doing the home tests we don’t really know exactly how much COVID is out there, I mean it does seem like it’s going up,” said Jay Levine of Springfield.

Many are opting to do at-home tests to avoid waiting in lines or setting up appointments, instead they are self-diagnosing at home.

“I think it’s real important that we have the at-home tests. It’s just too bad that we don’t have the follow up. To know exactly how much COVID is out there,” Levine continued.

If you are self-testing, are you following all of the instructions on the box? Some test kits advise you to call your healthcare provider, and others want you to use the test maker’s app to share results.

22News spoke with Carlos Baties of Boston who suggests sharing a positive diagnosis in order to reduce further infection. “Well it’s better you inform somebody if you have COVID because you don’t want to spread COVID with other people.”

So if you prefer to do an at-home rapid test be sure to report your results in order for local communities to have the most accurate numbers possible. If you are showing any symptoms get tested in a healthcare facility.

Right now the number of COVID infections reported in Massachusetts may be lower than the real number. So if you do self test report those results.

For more information on what to do if you test positive for COVID-19, click here.