Mask guidance in Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There is some confusion when it comes to the new mask recommendations announced by the CDC.



The western part of Massachusetts doesn’t haven’t much of an issue with transmission right now, it’s the eastern part of the state where masking will be more prevalent.

The new recommendations say fully vaccinated residents in counties with “substantial” or “high” levels of COVID-19 transmission should wear masks indoors. So, what does that mean?

Essentially, counties that have reported at least 50 new cases per 100,000 in the past week or are averaging a positive test rate above 8 percent. Masking is recommend in Suffolk and Bristol and Barnstable counties where transmission is high. Especially on Cape Cod where health officials are dealing with the COVID cluster in Provincetown.

The problem is much lower in all four counties of western Massachusetts.

Anita George from Springfield just received her covid shot. “I’m going to be visiting my mother in Florida at the end of Augsut and with the variant raging down there I wanted to be safe.”

She said she agrees with the new CDC guidelines regarding masks. If there are ways to protect people from the virus, she’s all for it. “It’s better to be safe than sorry. You don’t want to give it to someone else. It may not hurt you but you could hurt someone’s grandmother.”

The majority of transmission, hospitalization, and deaths are happening among unvaccinated residents.

As of now – state leaders don’t plan on reinstating mask mandates statewide. This is a changing situation.

Just because you might not need a mask in western Massachusetts right now, doesn’t mean you won’t need one a few days from now.