SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As mask mandates and public health restrictions are lifted on public transportation, are people ready to start traveling?

Regardless of mandates being lifted, some people are still keeping their masks handy, especially in crowded areas like airports.

“I’m not happy that the mask mandate is removed for airlines because it’s such a closed environment and you know the rates are going up here in Connecticut in Massachusetts and everywhere,” said Robyn Kaplan-Cho of West Hartford.

The masks can officially come off in airports but what does this mean for travelers? At Bradley international airport many still opt to wear the mask. Robyn Kaplan-Cho and her family started traveling again back in March for the first time in two years. COVID worries are still on the mind of some travelers as they see maskless faces in airports once again.

“I would prefer that everyone was masked on the plane so I mean I brought my mask and I’m going to wear it on the plane and anytime I’m in a crowded space,” said Robyn Kaplan-Cho.

As we enter this new phase of the pandemic, towns and states have different metrics to determine whether they need to bring back public health protocols. Some travelers don’t mind the changes.

“I don’t think it makes much of a difference you’re not mandated not to wear them you can wear it if it’s your choice. That’s what the United States is based on freedom of choice,” said Brian Benson of Prospect.

For people like Benson, COVID hasn’t played a big role in his travel plans as he continues to travel regularly.

The Justice Department is appealing the ruling that started all this confusion, a federal judge in Florida that struck down the mask mandate for mass transportation. For now, as the legal process plays out, no mask is required.