Mask mandates in western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – Cities and towns across the state have re-implementing mask mandates as the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has overtaken the Delta variant as the most dominant strain in the country.

While some communities re-issued a mask mandate, Governor Baker says he has no interest in putting a mandate in place for the entire state. He has issued a statewide indoor mask advisory, urging everyone, regardless of vaccination status, to wear a mask or face covering in indoor public spaces.

Mask Mandates:

Amherst:

  • In effect August 18
  • Amherst Health Director reviews two-week data trends to decide the continuation or rescinding the order.

East Longmeadow:

  • In effect January 14 until February 28, unless otherwise amended or rescinded.

Easthampton:

  • In effect September 2
  • Board of Health reviews at monthly meetings

Greenfield:

  • In effect December 13 until further notice

Hadley:

  • In effect February 1 until February 28, 2022 at which time the Board of Health will either continue, modify or rescind this order.

Hatfield:

  • In effect January 10 until March 1

Holyoke:

  • In effect January 6
  • Board of Health reviews at monthly meetings

Lee – Lenox – Stockbridge:

  • In effect September 7
  • Board of Health reviews monthly

Longmeadow:

  • In effect December 30
  • Reviewed by the Board of Health

Northampton:

  • In effect since August 11
  • Reviewed by the Board of Health

Pittsfield:

  • In effect November 8
  • Board of Health reviews monthly

South Hadley:

  • In effect December 23
  • Health Director reviews two-week data trends to decide the continuation or rescinding the order.

Springfield:

  • In effect January 3 for 60 days
  • The Board of Health will reassess on March 1

Westfield:

  • In effect December 20
  • Board of Health reviews at monthly meetings

Is there a mask mandate in the city you live in or visit not on this list? Email us at reportit@wwlp.com.

