Mask mandates in western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – Cities and towns across the state have re-implementing mask mandates as the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has overtaken the Delta variant as the most dominant strain in the country.
While some communities re-issued a mask mandate, Governor Baker says he has no interest in putting a mandate in place for the entire state. He has issued a statewide indoor mask advisory, urging everyone, regardless of vaccination status, to wear a mask or face covering in indoor public spaces.
Mask Mandates:
Amherst:
- In effect August 18
- Amherst Health Director reviews two-week data trends to decide the continuation or rescinding the order.
East Longmeadow:
- In effect January 14 until February 28, unless otherwise amended or rescinded.
Easthampton:
- In effect September 2
- Board of Health reviews at monthly meetings
Greenfield:
- In effect December 13 until further notice
Hadley:
- In effect February 1 until February 28, 2022 at which time the Board of Health will either continue, modify or rescind this order.
Hatfield:
- In effect January 10 until March 1
Holyoke:
- In effect January 6
- Board of Health reviews at monthly meetings
Lee – Lenox – Stockbridge:
- In effect September 7
- Board of Health reviews monthly
Longmeadow:
- In effect December 30
- Reviewed by the Board of Health
Northampton:
- In effect since August 11
- Reviewed by the Board of Health
Pittsfield:
- In effect November 8
- Board of Health reviews monthly
South Hadley:
- In effect December 23
- Health Director reviews two-week data trends to decide the continuation or rescinding the order.
Springfield:
- In effect January 3 for 60 days
- The Board of Health will reassess on March 1
Westfield:
- In effect December 20
- Board of Health reviews at monthly meetings
Is there a mask mandate in the city you live in or visit not on this list? Email us at reportit@wwlp.com.