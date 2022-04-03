SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – COVID-19 cases have steadily declined, which in turn lead Springfield Public Schools to lift their mask mandate.

And now families are faced with the decision of masking or unmasking their kids in schools.

“I think it could be potentially lethal for us to take our masks off,” said Springfield student Kayden Edwards. “It could put our lives at risk so I’m not really one for taking my mask off.”

“Now I can see all of my friends’ faces and we can communicate better and hear each other better,” added student Peyton Colcord.

The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education ended the statewide mandate on February 28. And every school district was able to determine when to end their public health precautions, but some kids aren’t ready to say bye to the masks just yet.

“Honestly it’s a bit dangerous and actually in my opinion, it is that they should still be enforced in Springfield Public Schools,” Janenaliz Dadila expressed.

According to the Superintendent of Schools Daniel Warwick, the mask guidelines will only apply for those entering a school nurses’ offices. And for those returning to school from a five-day quarantine following a positive COVID test.

According to the Superintendent of Schools Daniel Warwick, the mask guidelines will only apply for those entering a school nurses’ offices. And for those returning to school from a five-day quarantine following a positive COVID test. But other than that the masks are off.

“I’m kind of nervous because we’ve had our masks on for a while now and I’m not really sure about like taking it off yet,” Shadae Lopez told 22News.

Although the mask mandate will be removed on Monday, those who are not vaccinated or have a weakened immune system are still encouraged to wear a mask.