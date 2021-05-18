Mask rules for Massachusetts starting May 29

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – With the mask mandate changing soon, we’re clearing up confusion on where you do and do not have to wear a mask come May 29th.

On May 29th the mask mandate in the state ends for most places following CDC guidelines that vaccinated people do not need to wear them inside.

“It doesn’t really bother me to wear it so I think just for everyone’s safety and comfort level for a while I’ll still be wearing it.” Kelly Westbrooks

The mask order lifting means there will be no need for a face covering in many grocery stores, offices, restaurants or gyms. Some major retailers like Walmart, Trader Joe’s, Target, Starbucks, and Costco already announced a mask won’t be needed in stores starting the 29th.

Governor Baker says that if private businesses want to enforce mask wearing then they can. With the mask mandate ending on the 29th, that makes Massachusetts the last state in New England to get rid of mandatory face coverings indoors

List of places that a mask is still needed after the 29th: