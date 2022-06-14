SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The state’s Department of Public Health has once again updated their mask guidance. Starting July 1st, masks indoors are optional for most people whether you’re vaccinated or not.

It comes as we could see vaccines becomes available for children under five. On Wednesday, the Food and Drug Administration advisory committee is scheduled to discuss if children under five can become eligible for the vaccine. That accounts for 18 million children in the United States.

Doctor John O’Reilly is the chief of general pediatrics at Baystate Health, he expects vaccines could start rolling out for children in this final age group as soon as June 21st.

“We’ve finally reached that point where we know what dose will protect our kids without serious side effects and I’m very excited to get these vaccinations going before the start of the next school year,” he told 22News.

He said once the FDA signs off on these vaccines, it’s important parents get their children vaccinated and the risks associated with getting COVID-19 when you’re not vaccinated, far exceed the risks from the shot.

“The more kids that have it, these rare side effects: long COVID being one and this multi-inflammatory syndrome in children being the other, those are two rare side effects that you don’t want your child to have,” Doctor O’Reilly said.

Regardless of your vaccination status, you’re still required to wear a mask in health care facilities like doctors’ offices and hospitals. The Department of Public Health still recommends wearing a mask if you or a member of your household have weakened immune systems.