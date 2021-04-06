Governor Baker issued an Order effective November 6, 2020 requiring face masks in all public places, whether indoors or outdoors

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP/CDC) – Google Doodles are recognizing the importance of wearing a mask due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic Tuesday.

The iconic header on Google’s search engine changes daily (sometimes hourly). Google says the latest series is to prevent the spread of coronavirus and says “Masks are still important. Wear a mask and save lives.” You can look through all Google Doodles in this archive.

Wear a mask that fits well with no gaps

Stay at least 6 feet from others

Avoid crowds and poorly ventilated spaces

Get a vaccine when it’s available to you cdc

To help prevent the spread of COVID-19:

Get a COVID-19 vaccine when it’s available to you.

Wear a mask to protect yourself and others and stop the spread of COVID-19.

Stay at least 6 feet (about 2 arm lengths) from others who don’t live with you.

Avoid crowds and poorly ventilated spaces. The more people you are in contact with, the more likely you are to be exposed to COVID-19.

Clean your hands often, either with soap and water for 20 seconds or a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces daily.

Monitor your health daily.

Massachusetts: Masks required in public places

Governor Baker issued an Order effective November 6, 2020 requiring face masks or cloth face coverings in all public places, whether indoors or outdoors, even where they are able to maintain six feet of distance from others. Masks or face coverings are encouraged but not required for children between the ages of 2 and 5. Read the full DPH Guidance and Frequently Asked Questions.

Violations of the masking order or Department of Public Health Guidance may result in a civil fine of up to $300 per violation.

Public locations include any place open to the public including, without limitation, grocery stores, pharmacies, and other retail stores; public transportation, taxis, livery, and other ride-sharing vehicles; public streets and ways; and any location that hosts indoor or outdoor events or performances. Masks or cloth face coverings are also required when in a carpool with non-household members.

Officers are traveling around #WilmingtonMA ensuring proper mask compliance 😷 to keep everyone safe & healthy. It’s great to speak w/everyone on this warm, sunny day 😎 Yentile Park⚽️🧗‍♀️, Fishing Pier🎣, & Town playgrounds🏀🤸‍♀️🚴🏽 #MaskUpMA #WilmingtonStrongAndHealthy@TownWilmMA pic.twitter.com/JcSK7OHRAJ — Wilmington MA Police (@WilmingtonMAPD) March 30, 2021

Wear a mask

Everyone 2 years and older should wear masks in public.

Masks should be worn in addition to staying at least 6 feet apart, especially around people who don’t live with you.

If someone in your household is infected, people in the household should take precautions including wearing masks to avoid spread to others.

Wash your hands or use hand sanitizer before putting on your mask.

Wear your mask over your nose and mouth and secure it under your chin.

Fit the mask snugly against the sides of your face, slipping the loops over your ears or tying the strings behind your head.

If you have to continually adjust your mask, it doesn’t fit properly, and you might need to find a different mask type or brand.

Make sure you can breathe easily.

Effective February 2, 2021, masks are required on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation traveling into, within, or out of the United States and in U.S. transportation hubs such as airports and stations.​people arrows light icon

Stay 6 feet away from others

Inside your home: Avoid close contact with people who are sick . If possible, maintain 6 feet between the person who is sick and other household members.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick Outside your home: Put 6 feet of distance between yourself and people who don’t live in your household. Remember that some people without symptoms may be able to spread virus. Stay at least 6 feet (about 2 arm lengths) from other people. Keeping distance from others is especially important for people who are at higher risk of getting very sick.

Put 6 feet of distance between yourself and people who don’t live in your household.

Get Vaccinated

Authorized COVID-19 vaccines can help protect you from COVID-19.

You should get a COVID-19 vaccine when it is available to you.

Once you are fully vaccinated, you may be able to start doing some things that you had stopped doing because of the pandemic.

Avoid crowds and poorly ventilated spaces

Being in crowds like in restaurants, bars, fitness centers, or movie theaters puts you at higher risk for COVID-19.

Avoid indoor spaces that do not offer fresh air from the outdoors as much as possible.

If indoors, bring in fresh air by opening windows and doors, if possible.

Wash your hands often

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

It’s especially important to wash: Before eating or preparing food Before touching your face After using the restroom After leaving a public place After blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing After handling your mask After changing a diaper After caring for someone sick After touching animals or pets

If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol . Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry.

. Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover coughs and sneezes

If you are wearing a mask: You can cough or sneeze into your mask. Put on a new, clean mask as soon as possible and wash your hands.

If you are not wearing a mask : Always cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze, or use the inside of your elbow and do not spit. Throw used tissues in the trash.

: Immediately wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, clean your hands with a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

Clean and disinfect

Clean frequently touched surfaces daily . This includes tables, doorknobs, light switches, countertops, handles, desks, phones, keyboards, toilets, faucets, and sinks.

. This includes tables, doorknobs, light switches, countertops, handles, desks, phones, keyboards, toilets, faucets, and sinks. If someone is sick or has tested positive for COVID-19, disinfect frequently touched surfaces. Use a household disinfectant product from EPA’s List N: Disinfectants for Coronavirus (COVID-19)external icon according to manufacturer’s labeled directions. If surfaces are dirty, clean them using detergent or soap and water prior to disinfection.

Use a household disinfectant product from EPA’s List N: Disinfectants for Coronavirus (COVID-19)external icon according to manufacturer’s labeled directions.

Monitor your health daily