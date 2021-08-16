Masks at Catholic schools in the Diocese of Springfield will be parents’ choice

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mask wearing will be up to the parents for students attending Catholic schools in the Diocese of Springfield this fall.

In a news release sent to 22News, the reopening guidance was issued for the Catholic schools in the Diocese of Springfield allowing parents to decide whether or not their children will have to wear masks in school. The the superintendent of Catholic Schools for the Springfield Diocese will monitor the COVID-19 protocols throughout the school year and adjust the guidelines if necessary.

“We have a responsibility to support our parents as the primary educators of their children in our schools.

The protocols we put in place last year demonstrated that we are committed to the safety of our students,

while at the same time making decisions that supported social, emotional, spiritual, and academic

excellence in our schools. The plan worked. The protocols for this year keep the same vision in mind,” said

Daniel Baillargeon, the superintendent of Catholic Schools for the Springfield Diocese.

Masks are recommended for unvaccinated staff and visitors. Students will be spaced at a minimum of 3-feet apart, washing stations and hand sanitizer are in each school with cleaning protocols and isolated areas for symptomatic students. Parents should monitor their children for symptoms of COVID-19 and keep them home if they are sick.

There is not a statewide mandate to require mask-wearing among students, it is up to the school districts to decide. The state education department is strongly recommending students Kindergarten through 6th grade and students unvaccinated wear masks.

Superintendent Baillargeon said feedback from parents and staff showed the majority wanted to be able to choose whether or not to wear masks. “Our schools will be safe, academically excellent, and Christ-centered learning environments. We must rely on Jesus Christ in all of the decisions we make knowing of His constant presence and care for us, our students, our personnel, and our families,” he said.

St. Mary School in Lee and St. Mary Academy in Longmeadow both begin classes on Wednesday, August 25.

A letter explaining the safety protocols in place last fall had little to no spread of COVID-19 for in-person learning was sent to families, pastors and school employees: